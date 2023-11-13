Rajasthan Assembly election: A look at constituencies that witnessed close battle historically

Rajasthan will be holding assembly elections on November 25 to elect 200 members of the state's legislative assembly. The results for the same will be declared on December 3.
Here we take a look at the constituencies that witnessed close battle historically in the state in the past elections.
2003 Rajasthan Assembly election:
In the 2003 Assembly election of Rajasthan the ruling party Congress lost to BJP. BJP won 120 seats, while Congress won 56 seats.
17 constituencies saw winning margins of less than 1 per cent, with Karauli having the lowest margin of 0.1 per cent. The winning candidate of this constituency was Suresh Meena of Bahujan Samaj Party.
Hindoli, Kumher, Desuri, Dungarpur, Bassi, Sangaria, Nawan, Mandalgarh, Ramgarh, Nimbahera, Kishanpole, Gongunda, Nasirabad, Pipalda, Khandar, Neem-Ka-Thana and Karauli were the constituencies that witnessed a less than 1 per cent of margin win.
2008 Rajasthan Assembly election:
In 2008, Congress came to power by winning 96 seats, while BJP won 78 seats.
This year, 17 constituencies saw win margins below 1 per cent, with Lachmangarh (with 34 votes margin) and Nathdwara(margin of 1 vote) won by INC and BJP, respectively.
Others including Chomu, Nasirabad, Hanumangarh, Pokaran, Mandawa, Hawamahal, Begun, Ladpura, Bhim, Kotputli, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Ajmer North, Khajuwala, Degana and Kushalgarh were among the constituencies with least margin per cent.
2013 Rajasthan Assembly election:
In 2013, the ruling party Congress, led by CM Ashok Gehlot lost election to BJP lead Vasundhara Raje.
Ashok Gehlot won from his Sardarpura constituency by a margin of 18,478 votes while Vasundhara Raje won from Jhalarpatan by 60,896 votes.
This year, 6 constituencies had win margin below 1 per cent, including Amber, Danta Ramgarh, Lalsot, Sagwara, Kushalgarh and Kolayat.
Naveen Pilania of National People's Party was the winning candidate from Amber, with 0.2 per cent of margin.
2018 Rajasthan Assembly election:
In 2018 according to the Election Commission of India, with 100 seats, the Indian National Congress overtook the other parties as the largest party with 100 seats; but was short of majority by one seat. The BJP won 73 seats.
This year, 13 constituencies witnessed a win of margin with less than 1 per cent, with Pilibanga and Asind having the lowest margin of 0.1 per cent.
Both the constituencies had the winning party BJP with candidates Dharmendra Kumar and Jabbar Singh respectively.
Other constituencies with lower margin were Marwar Junction, Bundi, Fatehpur, Dantaramgarh, Pokaran, Khetri, Phulera, Siwana, Chomu and Makrana.
(Source: India Votes)