Rajasthan Assembly election: A look at seat-sharing strategy and percentage of votes each party garnered in 2018

The Election Commission (EC) declared last month that Rajasthan will hold the assembly elections on November 25 to elect all 200 members of the state's legislative assembly. The results for the same will be declared on December 3.
We examine the state's performance in the 2018 elections as the state gets closer to the date of this year's Assembly election.
The diagram above shows the parties and the percentage of votes they got in Rajasthan.
According to the Election Commission of India, with 100 seats, the Indian National Congress overtook the other parties as the largest party with 39.3 per cent votes; but was short of majority by one seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats, making it 38.77 per cent of votes.
The Indian National Congress formed the government with the Bahujan Samaj Party in the year 2018, and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.