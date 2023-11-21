Rajasthan Assembly election: A look at success rate of female candidates over the years

Rajasthan is all set for elections on November 25 to elect 200 seat representatives. The result of election is scheduled to be declared on December 3.
As the state gets closer to the polling date, we take a look at the success rate of female candidates in the state over the years.
In 2023, out of the total 1875 candidates, 183 candidates are women, which implies that only 10 per cent candidates are women.
We will analyse the success rate of women in the state elections from the year 1977 to 2023 and look at how the statistics have changed.
In the year 1977, total women contestants in Rajasthan were 32, out of which seven women were elected.
In 1980, total women candidates were 31, out of which 10 were elected.
In 1985, 44 women contested elections in Rajasthan, out of which 16 emerged as victorious.
In 1990, the total women candidates were 87, which is double of the previous year's count, and 11 were elected.
In 1993 state elections, the total women contestants were 90 and nine of them were elected.
1998 elections had 69 women candidates; 14 women won that year.
In 2003, Rajasthan saw the highest number of women contestants in the state since 1977. One hundred and eighteen women contested the elections, however only 12 were elected.
In 2008, 111 women contested elections, out of which 28 women won.
In 2013, total women candidates were 151, out of which 27 were elected.
In 2018, 184 women candidates were registered, 24 were elected.
The diagram above shows the success rate of women candidates as the state proceeded every election. We can see that with each year, the number of women contesting the election and them being elected has increased.
However, if we look at the 1998 and 2008 elections, there is a drop in the number of women candidates and elected women candidates in Rajasthan.
(Sources: Elecetion Commission of India and MyNeta)