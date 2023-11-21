Rajasthan Assembly election: A look at success rate of female candidates over the years

Rajasthan is all set for elections on November 25 to elect 200 seat representatives. The result of election is scheduled to be declared on December 3.

As the state gets closer to the polling date, we take a look at the success rate of female candidates in the state over the years.

In 2023, out of the total 1875 candidates, 183 candidates are women, which implies that only 10 per cent candidates are women.

We will analyse the success rate of women in the state elections from the year 1977 to 2023 and look at how the statistics have changed.