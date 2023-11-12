Rajasthan Assembly election: How parties performed in reserved seats

The citizens of Rajasthan are all set to practice their fundamental right to vote on November 25. While the results will be declared on December 3, let us see how parties fared in reserved seats of the state. A reserved constituency is one where seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In 2018, Congress and BJP won the majority of seats in the total 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. While the Congress won 100 seats, the BJP bagged 73 followed by BSP (6), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (3), and others.