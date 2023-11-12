Rajasthan Assembly election: How parties performed in reserved seats

The citizens of Rajasthan are all set to practice their fundamental right to vote on November 25. While the results will be declared on December 3, let us see how parties fared in reserved seats of the state. A reserved constituency is one where seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
In 2018, Congress and BJP won the majority of seats in the total 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. While the Congress won 100 seats, the BJP bagged 73 followed by BSP (6), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (3), and others.
There were 33 seats reserved for the scheduled castes, 25 for scheduled tribes and rest of the 141 seats were contested by candidates from the general category.
Of the 33 scheduled caste seats, the BJP won in 11, Congress in 19. Two seats, Merta and Bhopalgarh were claimed by RLP and one seat Dudu saw an independent candidate gain victory.
In the 25 ST seats, the Congress won 12 and BJP 9. Two constituencies, Bassi and Kushalgarh were bagged by independent candidates and two others by the Bharatiya Tribal Party.
All contesting parties are striving hard to increase their vote share this time round with the Congress hoping to maintain its winning position and the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party hoping to overthrow the grand old party.