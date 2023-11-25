Rajasthan Assembly Polls Live: Om Birla casts vote in Kota; 24.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am
The D-Day has arrived for Rajasthan and the desert state is battle-ready as it votes today to elect its representatives for 199 assembly seats. As voting is under way, it will only be determined on December 3 if Ashok Gehlot-led Congress will retain power, or will the BJP crush their dreams. Catch all the latest updates from this swing state only with DH.
Polling agent suffers injuries after getting attacked in Rajasthan by 4-5 people as polling under way
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleges that he was attacked by 4-5 people there and that he suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9FKeYO81SS