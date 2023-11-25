JOIN US
Rajasthan

LIVE
Rajasthan Assembly Polls Live: Om Birla casts vote in Kota; 24.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

The D-Day has arrived for Rajasthan and the desert state is battle-ready as it votes today to elect its representatives for 199 assembly seats. As voting is under way, it will only be determined on December 3 if Ashok Gehlot-led Congress will retain power, or will the BJP crush their dreams. Catch all the latest updates from this swing state only with DH.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 07:02 IST

Highlights
06:1825 Nov 2023

24.74% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan till 11am, as per Election Commission of India.

02:1425 Nov 2023

'BJP is going to form government in Rajasthan,' says Union Minister Arjun Ram ahead of casting his vote

01:3725 Nov 2023

Voting begins for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, polling being held in 199 out of 200 constituencies

06:5025 Nov 2023

Voting percentage has increased in the state every election, says Om Birla as he casts his vote

06:2125 Nov 2023

Voters in Rajasthan practice their fundamental right to vote

06:1825 Nov 2023

[object Object]
Bikaner: People stand in queues to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bikaner, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_25_2023_000074B)-
06:0125 Nov 2023

Guv Kalraj Mishra casts his vote in Jaipur

05:5525 Nov 2023

People stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly election

[object Object]

Credit: PTI Photo

05:5525 Nov 2023

BJP MP from Rajsamand and candidate for Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly seat, Diya Kumari shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur.

[object Object]

Credit: PTI Photo

05:5525 Nov 2023

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shows victory sign after casting his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly election, in Jodhpur

[object Object]

Credit: PTI Photo

05:5025 Nov 2023

RLP-Azam Samaj Party alliance has 'strong presence', believes leader Narayan Beniwal

05:3925 Nov 2023

Polling agent suffers injuries after getting attacked in Rajasthan by 4-5 people as polling under way

05:2825 Nov 2023

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot casts his vote

(Published 25 November 2023, 01:41 IST)
