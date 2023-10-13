Unemployment a tricky issue in Rajasthan polls

On a balmy afternoon in a street full of coaching institutes, a motley crowd of around 1,000 unemployed youths raise slogans like “Jo yuvao ki sunega, woh i satta mein aayega" (Those who will listen to youths, would come to power).

Another set of youth encircle the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Office some distance away and shout out the same slogans.

“Youths are frustrated. Paper leaks have been happening routinely. The state government has no jobs to offer. Whatever little they offered, now with the model code of conduct, all of them have been put on hold. We have been trying to raise the issue of unemployment with political parties, governments and have been holding protests, sit-ins, anything which can make our leaders more sympathetic towards our cause,” Upen Yadav, state head of the unemployed youth organisation, Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrit Mahasangh told DH.

Upen, 33, has been struggling to get a job for himself for more than 11 years now. He has lost hope and now only works for other youths. With a Facebook following of more than one lakh, he is vocal about the pains of the unemployed. He says their demands are simple: to ensure no further paper leaks in government job examinations, to provide employment on time and to complete the recruitments already in process.

Upen says : “In 2018, educated unemployed youths had voted for the Congress. This time we are still awaiting the manifestos regarding jobs from both Congress and BJP. They have been trying to get in touch but we haven’t committed yet. We have kept our options open but this time youths would have a major say in the poll results.”