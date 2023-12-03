Rajasthan Assembly Elections results: Key takeaways as BJP storms through the desert

The BJP took Rajasthan in its stride as it swept through all three states of the Hindi Heartland that were up for grabs in the Assembly elections. Despite exit polls suggesting a marginal advantage for the saffron party, reality surpassed expectations, positioning the BJP for a decisive victory.

Disappointment engulfed the Congress camp, with evident anti-incumbency sentiments against the Gehlot government reflecting in the results, restricting the ruling party to below the 70-seat threshold.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the results of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, where the BJP is set to assume power with a clear mandate.