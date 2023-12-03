JOIN US
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Sachin Pilot leads in Tonk constituency

According to the Election Commission website, Pilot was ahead with 8,775 votes while Mehta had got 7,832 votes after the completion of two of the 20 rounds of counting.
Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot was leading in Tonk assembly constituency with a margin of 943 votes against the BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta as votes were counted on Sunday for the Rajasthan assembly polls.

Pilot had contested from Tonk in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections and won by a margin of over 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

Overall in Rajasthan, the BJP was ahead in 101 seats, over the halfway mark, and the Congress was leading in 72, the EC website showed.

Voting was held in 199 of 200 Rajasthan Assembly seats on December 25. Polling in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

