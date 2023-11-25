Rajasthan Assembly Poll: Over 68% voting, stray incidents of violence reported

Jaipur: A voter turnout of 68.24 per cent has been recorded till 5 pm as polling drew to a close today in 199 of the total 200 Assembly constituencies across Rajasthan.
The polling which began at 7 am today concluded at 6 pm. A total of 1862 candidates are in the fray in one of the most intensely fought electoral battles in this desert state.
In 2018, the overall voting percentage was 74.72 per cent.
A total of 5,29,31,152 voters are on the electoral rolls in Rajasthan. A total of 22,61,008 new voters were enlisted this year in the 18-19 age group. At least three lakh votes have already been cast through postal ballots.
Polling in Karanpur Assembly seat in Sriganganagar district was cancelled following the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
State Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said a total of 51,890 polling booths have been set up across the state, with webcasting facilities in at least 26,000 of them. At least 12,500 polling stations, which were earmarked as sensitive, were provided with the facilities of webcasting, micro-observers and videography. At least 2,74,000 government staff have been involved in managing the polling stations. And at least 1,71,000 police and security personnel were deployed across the state.
The fate of prominent leaders like Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Congress leader C P Joshi, Rajsamand MP and BJP leader Diya Kumari and Jaipur (Rural) MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Chief and prominent Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, would be sealed in the ballot boxes today.
Polling was relatively peaceful today except for some minor incidents of stone pelting reported from Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar.
Also there has been a report of a death of a polling agent of BJP in Pali district. The person identified as Shanti Lal was a polling agent in booth no. 47 in Sumerpur assembly constituency.
Three-time Chief Minister Gehlot, who is fighting anti-incumbency with welfarism as his template for the next five years, is aiming for 156 seats in the 200-member Assembly. He is confident of breaking the revolving door policy of changing the government every five years in Rajasthan. Confident of his victory, he said today, “We have got the blessings of the people. Congress government will be formed again…I don’t care who says what.” His seat Sardarpura recorded a voting percentage of 61.30 per cent till 5 pm.
Pilot, who is fighting from Tonk, said today this time the situation is different. “We have worked and have many things to show. And the public also knows since BJP has been in power at the Centre for 10 years, they know what is the inflation rate and what is employment status. So people are fed up and Congress has a big chance of winning.” Tonk recorded 68.55 per cent voter turnout.
BJP, which has seven MPs in the fray, has gone out to the public with issues like corruption, paper leaks and women safety on top. They are hoping to come to power with the added advantage of Rajasthan voting out the incumbent government every five years. But with no chief ministerial face and internal factionalism on the rise, BJP has depended on its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a certain extent. Former chief minister Raje, who was speculated to be sidelined in the initial stages, however came out campaigning for many of her loyalists in the state in the last few days. Jhalarapatan, from where Raje is contesting, recorded a voter turnout of 69.1 per cent.
Poll analysts say if the two major parties fail to get a majority, the smaller parties like Rashtriya Loktantrik Party headed by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal and Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Adivasi Party may hold the key in forming the government.