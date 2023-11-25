Rajasthan Assembly Poll: Over 68% voting, stray incidents of violence reported

Three-time Chief Minister Gehlot, who is fighting anti-incumbency with welfarism as his template for the next five years, is aiming for 156 seats in the 200-member Assembly. He is confident of breaking the revolving door policy of changing the government every five years in Rajasthan. Confident of his victory, he said today, “We have got the blessings of the people. Congress government will be formed again…I don’t care who says what.” His seat Sardarpura recorded a voting percentage of 61.30 per cent till 5 pm.

Pilot, who is fighting from Tonk, said today this time the situation is different. “We have worked and have many things to show. And the public also knows since BJP has been in power at the Centre for 10 years, they know what is the inflation rate and what is employment status. So people are fed up and Congress has a big chance of winning.” Tonk recorded 68.55 per cent voter turnout.

BJP, which has seven MPs in the fray, has gone out to the public with issues like corruption, paper leaks and women safety on top. They are hoping to come to power with the added advantage of Rajasthan voting out the incumbent government every five years. But with no chief ministerial face and internal factionalism on the rise, BJP has depended on its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a certain extent. Former chief minister Raje, who was speculated to be sidelined in the initial stages, however came out campaigning for many of her loyalists in the state in the last few days. Jhalarapatan, from where Raje is contesting, recorded a voter turnout of 69.1 per cent.

Poll analysts say if the two major parties fail to get a majority, the smaller parties like Rashtriya Loktantrik Party headed by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal and Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Adivasi Party may hold the key in forming the government.