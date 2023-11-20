Rajasthan Assembly polls: A look at first state election result

The Indian National Congress had a clean sweep and won 82 seats with 12,86,953 votes or 39.46 per cent of the vote share in the 1952 polls. The grand old party chose Hiralal Shastri as the first chief minister of Rajasthan.

Ranking second was Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad, with 24 seats and a vote share of 12.26 per cent.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh - which is known as Bharatiya Janata Party today - bagged 8 seats in the Assembly with 5.93 per cent vote share.

Meanwhile, Independents were the show stealers in this election as they had clinched 35 seats with a vote share of 27.49 per cent.

However, things are different in Rajasthan in 2023. Considered a BJP stronghold, the upcoming polls is a litmus test for the Ashok Gehlot-led incumbent Congress government in Rajasthan.

With an array of sops declared by both BJP and Congress for the voters, it remains to be seen which way will Rajasthan swing this time.

The results will be declared on December 3.

(With inputs from ECI and Rajasthan Assembly official website)