Rajasthan Assembly polls: An overview of candidates' educational profiles

All eyes are on the Rajasthan Assembly polling set for November 25, with vote counting on December 3. With 5.2 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,857 candidates, the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are locked in a tight race for the throne of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, let's delve into the educational background of the candidates in the fray: (Data sourced from ADR)

>The total number of candidates analysed decreased from 2,188 in 2018 to 1,875 in 2023, showing variations in candidate numbers across different education groups. Here's a quick look at trends in various categories.

>This year, 11 candidates were found to be 'illiterate', a minor decrease from 12 in the 2018 election. Of the total candidates, 137 were classified as 'literate,' down from 161 in 2018.