JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly polls: An overview of candidates' educational profiles

The total number of candidates analysed decreased from 2,188 in 2018 to 1,875 in 2023, showing variations in candidate numbers across different education groups.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 15:02 IST

Follow Us

All eyes are on the Rajasthan Assembly polling set for November 25, with vote counting on December 3. With 5.2 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,857 candidates, the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are locked in a tight race for the throne of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, let's delve into the educational background of the candidates in the fray: (Data sourced from ADR)

>The total number of candidates analysed decreased from 2,188 in 2018 to 1,875 in 2023, showing variations in candidate numbers across different education groups. Here's a quick look at trends in various categories.

>This year, 11 candidates were found to be 'illiterate', a minor decrease from 12 in the 2018 election. Of the total candidates, 137 were classified as 'literate,' down from 161 in 2018.

>The number of candidates with a 10th-pass education level dropped from 316 in 2018 to 258 this year.

>In terms of professional qualifications, the number of graduates stood at 323, graduate professionals at 235, and postgraduates at 316. In 2018, the numbers were 353, 218, and 345, respectively.

>A noteworthy change was observed in the 'not given' category, which dropped from 6 candidates in 2018 to 0 candidate this year.

>The candidates with diploma holders stood at 26 in 2018, and this year the number was 37.

Here's a graphical depiction for the same: (Credit: ADR)

[object Object]

Credit: ADR report

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 November 2023, 15:02 IST)
India NewsRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT