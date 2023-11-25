JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Rajasthan polls: BJP seeks suspension of Rahul's 'X' account for 'flouting' 48-hr 'silence zone'

This comes as polling is under way in Rajasthan and a turnout of 24.74% has been recorded till 11 am in the desert state.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 07:09 IST

BJP on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India over a post by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted today, requesting that social media platform 'X' and its functionaries be directed to immediately suspend his account and remove the "offending contents with immediate effect."

The party also requested the Commission to issue directions to the Chief Election Officer Rajasthan for filing a criminal complaint and initiating criminal prosecution against Rahul Gandhi.

This comes as polling is under way in Rajasthan and a turnout of 24.74 per cent has been recorded till 11 am in the desert state.

(Published 25 November 2023, 07:09 IST)
