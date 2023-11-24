Rajasthan Assembly polls: Can ‘Jadugar of Jodhpur’ make it twice in a row?

There are many similarities between Ashok Gehlot and Mohan Lal Sukhadia — the former Rajasthan chief minister who ruled the state with an iron fist for 17 years between 1954 and 1971.

Both belong to non-dominant communities — Sukhadia was a Jain while Gehlot comes from the OBC community. Sukhadia, like Gehlot, challenged the Congress’ central leadership and pipped Nehru-backed candidate Jai Narayan Vyas to become the chief minister.

And like Sukhadia, Gehlot mastered the art of utilising the opposition to rein in dissent within his own party.

But unlike Sukhadia, Gehlot, the three-time chief minister of Rajasthan, has never been able to win a consecutive term as CM, though he has been in power for 15 years now since assuming office for the first time in 1998.

Now with less than one week left before the electors elect a new government, the Jadugar of Jodhpur is making one last attempt to buck the trend.

Caste Conundrum

Some 30 km from the state capital Jaipur, a small group of farmers sit near a barber’s shop to discuss the upcoming elections. Across caste lines, there is a clear ring to the slew of social welfare schemes introduced by the Gehlot government. But will it be enough to take Congress past the halfway mark?

This village is part of the Jhontwara constituency, where sitting MP from BJP Rajyavardhan Rathore is pitted against state NSUI president Abhishek Choudhary. Jats, the dominant intermediary caste here, seem to be mobilising behind the Congress.