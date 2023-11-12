Rajasthan Assembly polls: Closest fought seats last elections

The largest state in the country in terms of area, Rajasthan, is prepping up for Assembly elections to be held on November 25. The 5.2 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP this poll season.

Rajasthan has a 200-member Assembly, out of which 34 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 for Scheduled Tribe (STs). The state also elects 25 members for the Lok Sabha.

As per pollsters, both Congress and BJP are considered neck-and-neck in the race for the throne of Rajasthan. However, in this article, we'll take a slight detour and discuss about the closest fought seats in Rajasthan last Assembly elections in 2018.