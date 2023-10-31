Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress releases list of 56 candidates

New Delhi: With just six days left for filing of nominations for Rajasthan polls, Congress, on Tuesday, released its fourth list of 56 candidates, retaining 12 sitting MLAs while dropping eight others who are either party MLAs or independents.

So far, Congress has announced names for 151 of the 200 seats, by repeating 99 sitting MLAs while dropping 10. Out of these, 21 are women. Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is expected to clear the names for the remaining 49 seats soon.