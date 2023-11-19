Rajasthan Assembly polls: Key parties' vote share over last three decades

As Rajasthan inches closer towards the polls to elect members to the 200-seat Legislative Assembly on November 25, the strength of key political parties in the state will be put to test.
The state will witness a direct tussle for power between the major parties - Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other parties in the fray include the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).
The electoral battle will decide if Congress retains another term or if the saffron party will come back to power by keeping with the anti-incumbency trend.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress had won 100 seats, short of a majority by only 1 seat. The Grand Old Party then formed the government with BSP and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.
The BJP suffered a massive failure in the elections and managed to win only 73 seats. In the 2013 Assembly elections, BJP had won with a clear majority of 163 seats while Congress only secured 21 seats.
As the stage is set for the polls, here is a look at the vote share of key parties in the state over the last three decades.
The poll results will be announced on December 3.
(Based on IndiaVotes data)