Rajasthan Assembly polls: Key parties' vote share over last three decades

As Rajasthan inches closer towards the polls to elect members to the 200-seat Legislative Assembly on November 25, the strength of key political parties in the state will be put to test.

The state will witness a direct tussle for power between the major parties - Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other parties in the fray include the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

The electoral battle will decide if Congress retains another term or if the saffron party will come back to power by keeping with the anti-incumbency trend.