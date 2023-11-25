JOIN US
LIVE
Rajasthan Assembly Polls Live: Voting begins, polling being held in 199 out of 200 constituencies

The D-Day has arrived for Rajasthan, finally. The desert state is battle-ready as it votes today to elect its representatives for the 200-member Assembly. Will Ashok Gehlot-led Congress retain power, or will BJP crush their dreams. Catch all the latest updates from this swing state only with DH.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 01:41 IST

01:4025 Nov 2023

PM Modi tweets, "Voting will be held today for Rajasthan Assembly elections. I request all the voters to create a new record of voting by exercising their franchise in maximum numbers. On this occasion, my best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time"

01:3925 Nov 2023

Visuals from Sawai Madhopur

01:3725 Nov 2023

Voting begins for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, polling being held in 199 out of 200 constituencies

(Published 25 November 2023, 01:41 IST)
