Rajasthan Assembly polls: Nearly 10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am

Last Updated 25 November 2023, 05:15 IST

Jaipur: Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Polling for 199 assembly constituencies in the state began at 7 am.

"The voting percentage in the state till 9 am is 9.77," a spokesperson of the election department said.

In Jaipur district, the Kotputli assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 12.04 per cent till 9 am, the highest among the 19 constituencies in the district.

In the district, Shahpura recorded a voter turnout of 11.78 per cent, Jhotwara 11.28 per cent, Chaksu 11.07 per cent and Virat Nagar 11.04 per cent.

The lowest turnout in Jaipur district till 9 am was in Bagru, where 7.86 per cent of the electorate cast their votes, according to an official report.

On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate. The votes will be counted on December 3.

(Published 25 November 2023, 05:15 IST)
