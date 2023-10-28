Rajasthan Assembly polls: RLP releases first list of 10 candidates, MP Beniwal to contest from Khinvsar

Hanuman Beniwal had won the 2018 assembly elections from Khinvsar. But, in 2019, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur. Narayan Beniwal from RLP won the by-election to the seat. The RLP has announced an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the 2023 assembly polls in the state.