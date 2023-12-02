Rajasthan Assembly polls: Women candidates fielded by parties in last elections and how they performed

Voters of Rajasthan will exercise their franchise on November 25 to elect their state legislators for the next five years. Results for the 200-member Assembly seats will be announced on December 3 along with those of four other states that have gone to polls this month, namely, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. Both major parties, BJP and Congress, have shied away from fielding more women in polls. While Congress has given 28 tickets (14 per cent) to women candidates, BJP has only distributed 20 (10 per cent) tickets to women.

Let's take a look party-wise how the women candidates fared in 2018 elections in the state. A total of 189 women were in the fray and out of them 23 were from BJP and 27 from Congress.