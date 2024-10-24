Home
Rajasthan bypolls: BJP names Karilal Nanoma its candidate for Chorasi seat

With this, the party has declared candidates on all seven assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:08 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthan

