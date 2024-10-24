Rajasthan bypolls: BJP names Karilal Nanoma its candidate for Chorasi seat

<p>Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday declared Karilal Nanoma as its candidate for the bypolls to the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan.</p>.<p>With this, the party has declared candidates on all seven assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.</p>.Congress declares candidates for Rajasthan bypolls.<p>In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.</p>.<p>The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25.</p>.<p>Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.</p>