Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma introduces himself as 'Singham'; Cong leader says 'too filmy'

An old video of Bhajanlal Sharma began doing the rounds on social media soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced him as the CM pick for Rajasthan on Tuesday. Sharma had shared the video last month when Rajasthan polling was still due.
The short clip opens to Ranveer Singh's character from 2018 movie Simmba, where he is heard saying "acha public ko malum hai kaun aane wala hai iss baar, tere ko nahi malum hai" (even the public knows who's about to come, but you don't), after which Singham music starts playing in the background.
Then video then transitions to show photos and video clips of Sharma, projecting himself as Singham - a police officer from the eponymous movie, exuding confidence about the party's victory in the state. As soon as the BJP announced its decision to name him the CM, the video gained social media users' attention.
"Phle hi edit bana di thi kaam aayegi. Congratulations," a user wrote. Others could not hold heir laughter in the comments section, while many congratulated him for rising up the ranks.
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also shared the video and termed Rajasthan's new CM "too filmy". "Hope he comes out of virtual world and face the realities of governing the state," he wrote on X.
Sharma is the third in a series of little-known MLAs who have been elevated by the BJP to the Chief Minister's post, after the recently held Assembly elections, ignoring state stalwarts.
Sharma, a Brahmin face, is at present a Rajasthan BJP general secretary. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be the deputy Chief Ministers and Vasudev Devnani will be the speaker of the state Assembly.
The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 Assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state.
(With PTI inputs)