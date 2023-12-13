Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma introduces himself as 'Singham'; Cong leader says 'too filmy'

An old video of Bhajanlal Sharma began doing the rounds on social media soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced him as the CM pick for Rajasthan on Tuesday. Sharma had shared the video last month when Rajasthan polling was still due.

The short clip opens to Ranveer Singh's character from 2018 movie Simmba, where he is heard saying "acha public ko malum hai kaun aane wala hai iss baar, tere ko nahi malum hai" (even the public knows who's about to come, but you don't), after which Singham music starts playing in the background.

Then video then transitions to show photos and video clips of Sharma, projecting himself as Singham - a police officer from the eponymous movie, exuding confidence about the party's victory in the state. As soon as the BJP announced its decision to name him the CM, the video gained social media users' attention.