Rajasthan election: Candidates with most number of criminal cases

Rajasthan is heading for elections on November 25 to elect 200 seat representatives. The result of election is scheduled to be declared on December 3.
As the state gets closer to the polling date, we take a look at the candidates with most number of criminal cases.
According to the data provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 1875 candidates in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023, 326 (17 per cent) candidates have criminal cases against themselves.
In 2018 elections, out of 2188 candidates, 320 (15 per cent) had criminal cases against themselves.
Among the major parties, 61 (31 per cent) out of 200 candidates from BJP, 47 (24 per cent) out of 199 candidates from INC, 12 (6 per cent) out of 185 candidates from BSP, 18 (21 per cent) out of 86 candidates analysed from AAP.
28 (36 per cent) out of 78 candidates analysed from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, 13 (72 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and 2 (12 per cent) out of 17 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, as shown in the ADR data.
Candidate named Jaiprakash from the Khajuwala (SC) constituency has most number of criminal cases recorded against him. Belonging to the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Jaiprakash tops the list with 22 criminal cases against him.
Second highest with 16 registered criminal cases is Gangapur constituency's Vijendra, from Bharat Adivasi Party.
BJPs Madan Dilawar, from the Ramganj Mandi constituency has 14 recorded criminal cases.
Naresh Kumar Meena from Chhabra constituency has 13 criminal cases registered against him. He is an independent candidate.
BJP's Kiridi Lal from Sawai Madhopur constituency has 12 criminal cases registered against him.
(Source: Association for Democratic Reforms and MyNeta)