JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Rajasthan elections: Candidates who won by less than 1,000 votes in 2018

Asind constituency saw the tightest contest, where BJP candidate Jabbar Singh Sankhala defeated Congress candidate Manish Mewara by a margin of only 154 votes.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 04:21 IST

Follow Us

As Rajasthan braces for the crucial election to elect 200 members of its Legislative Assembly, the ruling Congress, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and the Opposition BJP, are gearing up for a fierce contest.

The electoral battle is set to unfold on November 25, with the destiny of the state hanging in the balance until the results are announced on December 3.

Here, we take a look at the constituencies where the winning candidate secured victory by a margin of lesser than 1,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections held in the state.

  1. In Asind, BJP candidate Jabbar Singh Sankhala defeated Congress candidate Manish Mewara by a margin of 154 votes.

  2. In Marwar Junction, Independent candidate Khushveer Singh defeated BJP candidate Kesaram Choudhary by a margin of 251 votes.

  3. In Pilibanga, BJP candidate Dharmendra Kumar defeated Congress candidate Vinod Kumar by a margin of 278 votes.

  4. In Bundi, BJP candidate Ashok Dogra defeated Congress candidate Harimohan Sharma by a margin of 713 votes.

  5. In Fatehpur, Congress candidate Hakam Ali Khan defeated BJP candidate Sunita Kumari by a margin of 860 votes.

  6. In Pokaran, Congress candidate Shale Mohammad defeated BJP candidate Pratappuri by a margin of 872 votes.

  7. In Dantaramgarh, Congress candidate Virendra Singh defeated BJP candidate Harish Chand Kumawat by a margin of 920 votes.

  8. In Siwana, BJP candidate Hameer Singh Bhayal defeated Independent candidate Balaram by a margin of 957 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 04:21 IST)
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT