Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to flag off 51 chariots for taking public suggestions

"This initiative will be launched by BJP chief Nadda on Wednesday at Birla Auditorium at 1 pm," Meghwal said.

He said that these chariots, which are being run under public participation, will be accompanied by district convenor and co-convenor of the Sankalp Patra Committee.

'Akanksha' (suggestion) boxes will be kept in these chariots in which people can submit their written suggestions, he said.

The programme will run for 20 days during which suggestions will be taken from all sections of the society, Meghwal, who is also the convenor of BJP's manifesto committee, said.