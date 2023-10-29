Rajasthan polls: Congress, BJP have fielded 29 relatives of leaders as candidates so far

The BJP's other such candidates are Gurjar leader Kirodi Singh Bainsla's son Vijay from the Deoli-Uniyara seat, former MP and erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Gayatri Devi's granddaughter Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, former MP Karni Singh's granddaughter Siddhi Kumari from Bikaner East, former legislator Harlal Singh Kharra's son Jhabar Singh Kharra from Srimadhopur, former legislator Dharampal Chaudhary's son Manjeet Chaudhary from Mundawar, former MP Nathuram Mirdha's granddaughter Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur, former legislator Gautam Lal Meena's son Kanhaiya from Dhariyawad, former minister Kiran Maheshwari's daughter Deepti from Rajsamand, and former MLA Shri Ram Bhinchar's daughter-in-law Sumita from Makrana.