Rajasthan polls: Unemployed youth leader Upen Yadav gets BJP ticket

In the last five years, at least 14 papers have been leaked, affecting lakhs of unemployed youths. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate has been raiding the offices and houses of ministers and officials over the past few months.

Although the Congress government brought an amendment in Rajasthan Public Examinations (Measures of Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022, making the punishment life term and non bailable and also announced one lakh recruitments in the vacant posts in this financial year, Yadav says the promises never materialised.

Gehlot also launched the Rajasthan Berojgari Bhatta Yojana, which provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 and also training in skill development to woo the youth.

Yadav, who is the state head of the unemployed youth organisation - Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrit Mahasangh, had earlier said that the unemployed youth would align with the party, which listens to their problems.

On being asked whether he was trying for a ticket, Yadav today told DH: “I was looking at both the major parties but was not sure of getting any ticket. BJP has given me a platform to voice my struggles, my protests, which I have been pursuing for the past 12 years. I would represent the voice of 40-50 lakh unemployed youths of Rajasthan. These paper leak is something which has affected lakhs of youths, who had hopes of a secured government job. Their hopes were dashed by corrupt officials and politicians. This is something I would definitely work on— to totally eradicate the paper leak mafia. Other than this, I would work on women security and development of the Shahpura constituency.”

About the Congress Party, which has got itself embroiled in the paper leak controversy, Yadav says : “I had to go to Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh to meet our Chief Minister over the problems of the unemployed youth and paper leak. Even Rajasthan Public Service Commission members are involved. So I don’t think Congress is serious about jobs for the unemployed in Rajasthan. BJP has at least recognised our struggles, our protests and given us a platform.”

Yadav, 33, has been struggling to get a job for himself for more than 11 years now. He has lost hope and now only works for other youths. With a Facebook following of more than one lakh, he is vocal about the problems of the unemployed. He says their demands are simple: to ensure no further paper leaks in government job examinations, to provide employment on time and to complete the recruitments already in process. Being from a farmer’s family, he also wishes to work for them.

According to State Election Commission data, Rajasthan has around 2.73 crore voters in the age group of 18 to 39 years. Out of this, there are 22 lakh youngsters in the age group of 18-20 years, who would vote for the first time. Voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years, who are most eligible for jobs, figure around 1.32 crore.

Rajasthan has the second highest unemployment rate at 28.5 per cent after Haryana (37.4), according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy update in January, 2023.