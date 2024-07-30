Rajasthan schools to commemorate Article 370 abrogation, Congress condemns 'shameless' move

The calendar also mentions ‘No Bag Day’ on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

However, a political war of words has ensued following the release of the schedule, with Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, criticising the move. He said it is only to further their narrow political agendas. Dotasra said :“The Congress opposes this politicisation of education and the imposition of its divisive ideology on students.”

Congress’s spokesman Swarnim Chaturvedi has also called out the academic calendar, saying it has been set only to promote the Hindutva ideology. He is of the view that educational efforts should concentrate on enhancing the academic content rather than eulogising figures like Savarkar, who is said to have sought forgiveness from the British.

BJP, has however, defended its move of celebrating such days, saying that past representations have unfairly idolised Akbar as Great and misinterpreted Savarkar’s role in the Independence movement.

State education minister, Madan Dilawar, who is from the RSS background, was slammed by Muslim organisations when he made Surya Namaskar mandatory in schools after taking over.

In another recent controversy, Dilawar had to apologise and asked for forgiveness from tribals in the Assembly. He had mocked the newly elected MP from Banswara, Rajkumar Roat, after he had said in an interview that tribals were distinct from Hindus as they followed different rituals, culture and traditions and followed a belief that is different from Hinduism.

Reacting to it, Dilawar had said that if Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) leader does not consider himself Hindu, a DNA test should be done to verify whether he is actually the son of a Hindu. This had angered the tribals, who protested, saying they were ready to offer their blood samples to the minister to get them tested.