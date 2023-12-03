Rajasthan sticks to revolving door policy, BJP sails in comfortably

Dhariwal, a Gehlot loyalist who was not given a ticket initially for his rebellion against the high command in 2022 and for siding with Gehlot, won with a small margin of 2,486 votes over BJP’s Prahlad Gunjal.

Gehot easily managed his sixth consecutive win from Sardarpura, winning by 26,396 votes over his nearest rival Mahendra Rathore of the BJP.

Pilot won by a 29,475 vote margin, defeating his nearest rival Ajit Singh Mehta of the BJP in Tonk.

Gehlot, who humbly accepted his defeat, tweeted on his handle on X, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

He added: ”I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, but it does not mean that they should stop working after coming to the government. All the schemes including OPS, Chiranjeevi and the pace of development that we have given to Rajasthan in these five years should be taken forward," he said.

He emphasised that the schemes started by him should be continued by the new BJP government.

Congress stalwart and Vidhan Sabha speaker C P Joshi lost from Nathdwara to Mewar royal scion Vishvaraj Singh by 7,504 votes. At least 17 of Gehlot’s ministers also lost the race. Congress is down by at least 40 seats in this election.

Meanwhile, the BJP, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees and charisma, posted a good show with 115 seats, adding at least 44 seats in its kitty from 2018.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje posted a good win over her rival Ram Lal Chouhan with a vote margin of 50,193. Her votes are, however, down from last time when she won by a 80,509 vote margin.

Raje, who came out to meet the press today, which she had not done during the campaigns, said it was Modi’s guarantees and his belief in taking everyone together that worked for the party.

“The victory is due to the mantra of 'sabka saath, sable vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by Prime Minister Modi. It is the history of the guarantee given by the Prime Minister. It is also the history of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Naddaji. Most importantly, it is a victory of our party workers (sic),” she said.

BJP brought seven MPs to contest in the Assembly election.

One of the MPs, Jaipur’s erstwhile princess, Diya Kumari, posted one of the biggest wins from Jaipur’s Vidhyadhar Nagar by winning with a vote margin of 71,368 votes.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MP from Jaipur (Rural) also won his constituency, Jhotwara, with a big margin of 50,167 votes. Rajya Sabha MP and influential leader Kirori Lal Meena also won from Sawai Madhopur with a vote margin of 22,510 votes.

However Deviji Patel, MP from Jalore lost in Sanchore where Independent Jiva Ram Choudhary won by a margin of 4,670 votes.

BJP’s attempt to polarise the electorate by putting up saffron seers in four constituencies paid off as all four won from their constituencies of Hawa Mahal, Tijara, Pokhran and Sirohi.

In Hawa Mahal, Balmukund Acharya won by a small margin of 974 votes over Congress’s R R Tiwari.

In Pokhran, Mahant Pratap Puri won by a margin of 35,427 votes over his nearest Congress rival Saleh Mohammad, also a minister in the Gehlot government.

Mahant Balaknath won the keenly contested Tijara seat against Congress’s Imran Khan by over 6,173 votes. In Sirohi, Otaram Devasi won over Gehlot loyalist Saiyam Lodha by a margin of over 35,805 votes.

However, former leader of the Opposition and one of the leaders eyeing the chief ministerial post, Rajendra Rathore, was trailing behind Congress' Narendra Budhania in the Taranagar seat by over 10,000 votes. Deputy leader of the Opposition and former state president Satish Poonia lost his seat from Amber.

Other smaller parties have put up a good show with the Bharatiya Adivasi Party, active in the tribal belt of southern Rajasthan picking up three seats in Aaspur, Chorasi and Dhariawad. Bahujan Samaj Party has picked up two seats in Bari and Sadulpur.

Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is leading in two seats in Baytoo and Khinsvar. Rashtriya Lok Dal has won one seat in Bharatpur. At least seven Independents have been able to win their seats including former BJP leader Yunus Khan from Deedwana, as well as sitting BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, who was not given a ticket and instead replaced by Narpat Singh Rajvi. Aakya contested as an Independent and won with over 6,823 votes, pushing Rajvi to third position.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Union minister and one potential contender for the Chief Minister's post, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, taking a jibe at Gehlot said "the people of Rajasthan have come out of the spell of the magician". People have voted for the honour of women and the welfare of the poor, he said. Gehlot, who hails from a family of magicians, is often nicknamed as jaadugar for his political acumen in outwitting his opponents.