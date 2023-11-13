Rajasthan | The oldest candidate who contested and won the 2018 state polls

The Election Commission (EC) declared last month that elections for the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the results for the same will be released on December 3.
The largest state in the country in terms of area, Rajasthan, has a 200-member Assembly. In 2018, the Congress party formed the government by securing 99 seats. The BJP won 73, BSP won 6, RLP won 3, independent candidates won in 13 and others secured 5 seats.
As election nears in the state, here is a look at the oldest candidate who contested and won the election last time around, in 2018.
According to ECI data, Kailash Chandra Meghwal is the oldest member in the Rajasthan State Assembly. He was 84 years old when he contested the elections.
BJP’s Kailash Meghwal who once was a Union Minister for the Government of India, contested from the Shahpura (SC) constituency in Bhilwara district.
He has won multiple elections and held office as Rajasthan Assembly Speaker as well.
Meghwal registered a 74,082-vote majority win against Congress’s Mahaveer Prasad. He was born on March 22, 1934. He completed his MA. He has held various political portfolios in the state and central government.