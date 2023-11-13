Rajasthan | The oldest candidate who contested and won the 2018 state polls

The Election Commission (EC) declared last month that elections for the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the results for the same will be released on December 3.

The largest state in the country in terms of area, Rajasthan, has a 200-member Assembly. In 2018, the Congress party formed the government by securing 99 seats. The BJP won 73, BSP won 6, RLP won 3, independent candidates won in 13 and others secured 5 seats.

As election nears in the state, here is a look at the oldest candidate who contested and won the election last time around, in 2018.