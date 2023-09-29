Remark on President, VP inappropriate, will take legal route if not withdrawn: BJP to Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said it is "inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head."

Rathore said that Gehlot has given a statement that now the President is left to come to Rajasthan on a tour.

“They are our constitutional head, it is inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head in this manner. Is the chief minister implementing a system which will require the president, vice president and prime minister to take a visa to come?” Rathore asked.

"If Chief Minister Gehlot does not withdraw his statement, we will take legal action," he told reporters at a press conference here.