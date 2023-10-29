RLP-Aazad Samaj Party will make Rajasthan free of BJP, Congress: Hanuman Beniwal

Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said the alliance is not just for the Dalits and Jat communities but also for farmers, workers, labourers, youths, backwards, tribals, minorities and every class that has been treated in an unjust manner or which has been prevented from progressing.

"When both of us (RLP and Aazad Samaj Party) go among the public and appeal for their support, you will see the results," he said.