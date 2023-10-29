JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

RLP-Aazad Samaj Party will make Rajasthan free of BJP, Congress: Hanuman Beniwal

Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said the alliance is not just for the Dalits and Jat communities but also for farmers, workers, labourers, youths, backwards, tribals, minorities and every class that has been treated in an unjust manner or which has been prevented from progressing.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 15:36 IST

Jaipur: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal said on Sunday the RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance will make Rajasthan 'free of the BJP and the Congress'.

He said the alliance will reach the pinnacle of power in the country in the coming days.

"The 'Satta Sankalp Maharally' has been organised in Jaipur today to free Rajasthan of the Congress and the BJP," Beniwal told PTI, adding people from all sections of society including dalits, farmers, minorities and soldiers came for the rally.

Beniwal said that from this mega rally, every RLP and Aazad Samaj Party worker will take the message of change within Rajasthan to every village.

Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said the alliance is not just for the Dalits and Jat communities but also for farmers, workers, labourers, youths, backwards, tribals, minorities and every class that has been treated in an unjust manner or which has been prevented from progressing.

"When both of us (RLP and Aazad Samaj Party) go among the public and appeal for their support, you will see the results," he said.

In the last elections, 80 lakh people had voted against the BJP and Congress and this time there are 90 lakh new voters, he said.

"We have made a plan to give voice to the issues of these voters," he said.

(Published 29 October 2023, 15:36 IST)
