Sardarpura Constituency: 'Even BJP supporters vote for Ashok Gehlot here'

Jodhpur: Here not only Congress, BJP workers too vote for Gehlot,' said Hardev Ram Bishnoi in Sardarpura constituency, a long-standing bastion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"In Sardarpura, we vote for the chief minister and not just an MLA,' Bishnoi added, confident of a sixth encore by Gehlot in the coming state polls.