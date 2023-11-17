Sawai Madhopur: Spotlight shifts from Ranthambore tigers to triangular poll involving Cong MLA, BJP MP, rebel

"Dr Sahab will be a clear winner. He has said it his last election and that has galvanised people in his corner. He is a messiah for Meenas and though Asha Meena will split some votes, Kirodi Lal ji will sail through as other communities like Brahmans and traditional BJP voters are in his corner," Dharam Singh Rajawat, who owns a travel agency in the central part of the city, told PTI.