Supporters of BJP dissidents damage furniture in party office in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

After the party released its second list of candidates, supporters of dissident leaders also protested in Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Alwar, and Bundi, and burnt effigies. Similar protests were witnessed when the party had released its first list of candidates.

In Rajsamand, three local BJP contenders Dinesh Badala, Ganesh Paliwal and Mahendra Kothari reached the party office with supporters in the morning. The supporters allegedly raised slogans of 'Deepti Maheshwari Murdabad' and damaged furniture at the party office.

A purported video of supporters picking up chairs and throwing them at the party office in Rajsamand has gone viral.