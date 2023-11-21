UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses five election rallies in Rajasthan

Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effectively combating corruption through initiatives like the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Digital India.

Underlining India's economic progress, CM Yogi contrasted the country's standing during the Congress rule when it was considered the 'tenth to the twelfth economy', with the present standing.

He said that under Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a robust economy valued at around four trillion dollars and has ascended to the position of the fifth-largest economy during the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.