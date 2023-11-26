Voting percentage affects election outcome in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In Rajasthan’s political landscape, which has a tendency to change the incumbent government after every election since the last 25 years, the voting percentage has had an impact on the election outcome.

Analysing the voting percentage from 1998 elections till 2018 elections, there has been a notable trend that whenever the voting percentage has fallen, Congress has gained. And if the voting percentage has gone up, it has been favourable for BJP.

In 1998, the voting percentage was 63.39 per cent, Congress won 153 seats with a vote share of 45 per cent, while BJP managed 33 seats with a vote share of 33.2 per cent.

Five years later in 2003, the voter turnout was 67.18 per cent, an increase of 3.79 per cent. BJP won with 120 seats and a vote share of 39.2 per cent, while Congress could manage 56 seats with a vote share of 35.6 per cent.