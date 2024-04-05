Work done in 10 years just a trailer, lot more yet to come: PM Modi at Churu

Jaipur: Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come.

He was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come," the prime minister said.

"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said.