Yogi flags Gehlot's appeasement politics in Rajasthan's Tijara

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was beheaded last year in June by two men, Riaz Akhtar and Ghouse Mohammed, for posting objectionable comments, in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Nupur had been booked for objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammed. After the daylight murder, the two accused had posted a video online saying they had committed the crime to avenge the insult to Islam. The incident had threatened to disrupt communal harmony in the the Lake City. The Gehlot government had then provided monetary help and jobs to Kanhaiya Lal's sons as compensation.

Later while addressing a public meeting, Yogi came down heavily on the Congress government, saying the “appeasement politics” followed by the Gehlot government cannot go on for long. He said the Congress government is biased when sanctioning compensation for different communities. He said the Gehlot government bulldozes the ashrams of yogis (saints) and allows smuggling of cows. And that women and girls do not feel safe in Rajasthan.

Praising his own accomplishments in UP, Yogi said cows are revered in his state which has a population of over 25 crore. And all people including saints, businessmen, and women feel safe.

But in Rajasthan, people do not have any respect for the cows and faith is constantly under attack. If these things had happened in UP, they would be bulldozed, meaning the wrongdoers would have faced stringent action.