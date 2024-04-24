Rapido to offer free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in Karnataka

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Wednesday pledged to offer free bike taxi, auto, and cab rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters in Karnataka as part of its "SawaariZimmedariKi" initiative.

Voters in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru would be able to avail free rides to and fro voting points on April 26 by using the code ‘VOTENOW’.