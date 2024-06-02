Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionssikkim

Assembly Elections 2024 | Governor dissolves 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 12:36 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 12:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday dissolved the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) with immediate effect to clear the decks for the constitution of the 11th SLA following the declaration of results, officials said.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.

"After considering the request of the chief minister and the decision of council of ministers in its meeting held on May 28 to dissolve the tenth SLA with effect from June 2, the governor ordered that the state Assembly will stand dissolved with effect from June 2 midnight," according to a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan.

The process of constitution of the 11th SLA will begin soon, officials said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2024, 12:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSikkimAssembly election

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT