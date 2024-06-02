Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: SKM headed for victory with lead in 30 seats, wins Djongu seat

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is headed towards a thumping victory in the Sikkim Assembly elections. The party is leading in 30 and 1 seat in kitty out of 32 seats in the state, which indicate that all hopes are now lost for the SDF, who were in power in the state from 1994 to 2019.

The result for the Djongu Assembly Constituency has been declared with Pintso Namgyal Lepcha of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) winning with 6,675 votes against SDF Sonam Gyatso Lepcha.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am amid tight security arrangements.

Postal ballots were taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs would be counted later.

With nominees of BJP, Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S0) also in fray, counting is being held at six locations in as many districts amid tight security arrangements.

Chujachen saw Puran Kumar Gurung from SKM is leading Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF by marginal votes of 3334.