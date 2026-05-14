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AIADMK crisis: Rebel group seek disqualification of EPS and supporters for voting against TVK

On the other side, MLAs owing allegiance to faction headed by EPS also met Speaker and demanded that Palaniswami be recognised as the leader of legislature party.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:31 IST
Tamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiEPSAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsJoseph VijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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