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Assembly Elections 2026 | Cash, liquor, drugs: EC seizures cross Rs 1,000 crore in poll-bound Tamil Nadu & West Bengal

The EC said it deployed over 5,011 (2,728 in West Bengal and 2,283 in Tamil Nadu) Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) to ensure strict compliance of Model Code of Conduct.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsElection CommissioncashTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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