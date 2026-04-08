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Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK ‘bought over’ Tamil Nadu Congress; real Congress with me: TVK chief Vijay

Vijay said both alliances – Secular Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance – were in shambles in Tamil Nadu due to severe infighting between the constituents.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKIndian politcsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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