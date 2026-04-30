<p>Is Tamil Nadu on the verge of a major political shift? With Assembly election results set to be announced on Monday, an exit poll by My Axis India has predicted a dramatic breakthrough for actor-turned-politician Vijay’s<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk"> Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK), forecasting the party to win between 98 and 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly.</p><p>The projection positions Vijay as a potential successor to iconic leaders such as MGR and Jayalalithaa, suggesting his long-held ambition of becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister may soon be realised.</p><p>According to the survey, TVK is expected to garner nearly 35 per cent of the vote share, driven largely by strong backing from young voters. The ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> is also projected to secure 35 per cent, while the AIADMK is estimated at 23 per cent. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is pegged at 3 per cent, with other parties collectively accounting for 4 per cent.</p><p>However, the My Axis India forecast sharply contrasts with most other exit polls, which broadly indicate that the DMK-Congress alliance is on course for a second consecutive term in office.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay makes electoral debut in polls, files nomination from Chennai's Perambur, Trichy East. <p>While much attention has centred on the so-called 'Vijay effect,' several observers had earlier suggested the TVK chief could emerge as a kingmaker rather than a direct contender for power.</p><p>Explaining TVK’s projected surge, My Axis India said a key factor was the electorate’s preference for Vijay as Chief Minister. </p><p>The survey, conducted among nearly 45,000 respondents, indicated overwhelming support for TVK among younger voters. As many as 68 per cent of first-time voters reportedly backed the party. Among voters aged 20–29, support stood at 59 per cent, while 45 per cent of those in the 30–39 age bracket also favoured TVK.</p><p>Of the 35 per cent respondents who expressed a desire for political change in the state, 77 per cent supported TVK, the report added.</p><p>My Axis India Chairman Pradeep Gupta told India Today that TVK performed particularly strongly in the Chennai region, adding that even senior DMK leaders, including Stalin, could face a tough contest in this election.</p>