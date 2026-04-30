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Assembly Elections 2026 | Is Tamil Nadu heading for a change? My Axis India projects 100 plus seats for Vijay as other exit polls favour DMK

While much attention has centred on the so-called “Vijay effect,” several observers had earlier suggested the TVK chief could emerge as a kingmaker rather than a direct contender for power.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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