LIVE Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Polling under way in Bengal, TN; Vijay, Stalin cast votes

Hello readers! West Bengal and Tamil Nadu West are all set to go on polling today. Bengal is going to polls for its 294 seats, with the voters in the first phase to exercise their franchise today. About 5.73 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in today's polls to elect Tamil Nadu’s 17th Assembly. Voting began at 7 am in both states. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections.