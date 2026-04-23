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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Polling under way in Bengal, TN; Vijay, Stalin cast votes

Hello readers! West Bengal and Tamil Nadu West are all set to go on polling today. Bengal is going to polls for its 294 seats, with the voters in the first phase to exercise their franchise today. About 5.73 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in today's polls to elect Tamil Nadu’s 17th Assembly. Voting began at 7 am in both states. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 04:04 IST
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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at govt school Teynampet

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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Director Atlee cast his vote at Srinivasa Gandhi Nilayam

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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Actor ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram casts his vote

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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Tamil Nadu CM and DMK candidate from Kolathur, M K Stalin casts his vote

Published 22 April 2026, 22:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsvotingAssembly pollsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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