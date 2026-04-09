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BJP shifts focus to Tamil Nadu & West Bengal for Assembly elections as voting for Assam ends

To ramp up its numbers, the party has reached out to its cadre in several states, directing them to help in poll efforts.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduWest BengalIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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