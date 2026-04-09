<p>New Delhi: With the Assembly election in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam </a>concluded, the BJP has now set its sights on the upcoming polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>To ramp up its numbers, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">saffron party </a>has reached out to its cadre in several states, directing them to help in poll efforts. </p><p>Sources said that the party headquarters has issued instructions to chief ministers and senior leaders of all BJP-ruled states to immediately reach the polling states and actively participate in the door-to-door contact campaign. </p><p>It is not only the BJP workers and office bearers who will undertake door-to-door campaign, but also chief ministers and Central leaders will take part to make the public aware of the work done by the Modi government. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi appeals to voters to oust 'nirmam' TMC govt from Bengal.<p>According to sources, the BJP will now specifically publicise the major initiatives of the Modi government. </p><p>Prominent among these are cultural integration events such as the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, which seeks to highlight the cultural and linguistic ties between Tamil Nadu and Modi’s constituency Varanasi. Apart from that, the party wants to highlight Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. </p><p>Some infrastructure projects of rail and road connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will also be highlighted, including the recently completed Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. </p><p>In West Bengal, where the politics is based on SIR, meat, fish and eggs, the party is making some changes in its campaign strategy and trying to emphasise on a positive and progressive note, in the name of economic development.</p>.The shift beneath the three-way contest in Tamil Nadu.<p>“With peace and unity, we will build a strong organisational structure in these states,” a senior BJP leader said.</p><p>As per the strategy, many chief ministers and state leaders, including Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, will play an active role in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Party workers have been directed to convey information about infrastructure development along with schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat.</p><p>With this strategic shift, the party leadership is hopeful that the focus on issues of development, cultural integration and national connectivity will help strengthen the party’s position.</p>