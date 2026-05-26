BJP's Annamalai urges for rollback of CBSE's new three-language rule for Class 9 students

<p>Chennai: In a rare instance of disagreeing with a Union Government policy, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> on Tuesday took objection to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/a-shrinking-space-for-foreign-languages-inside-cbses-new-three-language-policy-4009807">CBSE implementing a three-language policy</a> for Class 9 students from the 2026-2027 academic year without a “transition period”, saying it violates the Board’s own timeline. </p> <p>Annamalai, who is back from a personal visit to the US, welcomed the CBSE announcement that three languages for Class VI students shall be compulsory, with two of the three being native to India, as it allows children to learn multiple languages from a young age. </p>.Explained | CBSE's three-language formula for Class 9: What does it mean, what changes?.<p>In the same notification released in April 2026, Annamalai said it was explicitly mentioned that the third language for Class IX students in CBSE schools would become compulsory only from the 2029-30 academic year, which is three years away. </p> <p>“However, on 15th May 2026, the CBSE sent a notification to all affiliated schools introducing the third compulsory language for Class IX students from this academic year, rolling back its previous commitment to make it compulsory only from the 2029-30 academic year,” the former BJP chief said. </p> <p>He said the latest circular has come as a shock to many parents, especially those from Tamil Nadu, as their children have already selected a language of choice in Class VI, and now the revised notification mandates that Class IX students learn three languages, two of which are native to India, with effect from July 1, 2026. </p>.'Policy or imposition?': CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it means.<p>“Expecting a Class IX student to learn a new language in a short time will only pressurise children and affect their overall learning outcomes. I request the Ministry of Education to roll back this notification immediately and stick to the previous commitment to introduce the learning of 3 languages, of which 2 shall be native Indian languages, for Class IX, from the academic year 2029-30,” he said.</p> <p>Annamalai’s public statement criticising the BJP-led Union Government has surprised many, especially given the party’s drubbing in the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. His statement also led to speculation about his future moves, given he was upset with the party over seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK.</p>