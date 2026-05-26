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BJP's Annamalai urges for rollback of CBSE's new three-language rule for Class 9 students

'Expecting a Class IX student to learn a new language in a short time will only pressurise children and affect their overall learning outcomes', Annamalai said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsK AnnamalaiCBSELanguage policy

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