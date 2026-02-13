<p>Chennai: In a significant move ahead of the Assembly elections, the DMK dispensation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> on Friday credited Rs 5,000 into bank accounts of 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> also announced that the monthly assistance will be enhanced to Rs 2,000 per month if his government was voted back to power in the April-May Assembly elections. </p><p>In a video message, Stalin accused the BJP and the AIADMK of “conspiring” to stop disbursal of the monthly assistance for the next few months citing the Assembly elections and the ensuing model code of conduct. Hence, his government decided to credit Rs 1,000 each for February, March, and April and an additional Rs 2,000 to handle expenses during the summer, the Chief Minister added. </p>.<p>Stalin’s 4.5-minute speech, drafted carefully to reach out to the women voters who are being wooed by the AIADMK-BJP combine and newbie politician Vijay, also delivered a major poll promise — the monthly assistance will be increased to Rs 2,000 if the DMK wins a successive term. </p><p>“I can imagine the problems you will face if the monthly assistance is not credited for three months. Where will you get the money to spend on medicines and on children during the exam season? That is why I have ordered that Rs 5,000 be credited into your bank accounts,” Stalin said. </p><p>“They (BJP) was trying to stop the scheme for three months by hiding behind elections. Our Dravidian Model government thwarted their designs,” he said. </p>.Stalin says 'family-like ties' with Rahul but power-sharing won't work in Tamil Nadu; Congress says people will decide.<p>The message to women was also clear as Stalin ended his video message by saying that Tamil Nadu would march ahead with the DMK government poised to return with the “support of women”. </p><p>The announcement by Stalin mirrors the Rs 10,000 assistance that the NDA government in Bihar provided to 75 lakh women to boost self-employment and entrepreneurship in October 2025, ahead of the Assembly polls. The cash transfer was said to be one of the key factors that helped the Nitish Kumar government come back to power. </p><p>The promise to enhance the monthly assistance was expected to be made in the DMK’s pre-poll manifesto, but sources told <em>DH</em> that the Chief Minister felt that this announcement should be made early for greater impact in the elections. </p><p>The summer assistance of Rs 2,000 and the promise to increase the monthly assistance will add additional burden to the exchequer — the State’s overall debt has already crossed Rs 9 lakh crore.</p>